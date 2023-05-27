Rendon (groin) did some outdoor work Saturday, but he hasn't yet started fielding grounders, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
It's the second straight day that Rendon has worked on the field, though Blum noted Friday that the third baseman still has "no specific timeline" for a return. The third baseman is expected to travel with the Angels on their trip to Chicago that starts Monday, and he may begin fielding groundballs then. It's possible that Rendon could be activated by the end of that series, but an early-June activation seems more feasible.
