Rendon (triceps) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Detroit.
Rendon is out of the starting nine for the fourth straight game after he exited Monday's contest in Oakland due to the triceps issue. The third baseman appears to be progressing, however, as manager Joe Maddon said that he could be an option to pinch hit Friday, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.
