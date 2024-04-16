Share Video

Drury (hamstring) said he will be available off the bench Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Drury is not in the lineup after having to exit Monday's game with a hamstring issue. However, he tested out the hamstring with a pregame workout and contends that he's fine to play, if needed. Luis Rengifo is at second base Tuesday and Miguel Sano is at first.

