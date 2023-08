Estevez allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Giants.

Estevez has had some gnarly outings lately, but he was fairly sharp Wednesday to pick up his first save since July 23. In the five outings between saves, he surrendered 14 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits and seven walks over 5.1 innings. For the season, he's 24-for-26 in save chances with a 3.50 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 56:27 K:BB through 46.1 innings.