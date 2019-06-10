Angels' Cody Allen: Roughed up in relief
Allen was charged with two runs on two hits and retired one batter in his relief appearance in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Mariners.
The Angels were only trailing 2-1 when Allen entered the contest in the top of the fifth. Allen stranded a runner at third by striking out Domingo Santana to end the inning, but couldn't carry that success over to the top of the sixth. He surrendered back-to-back long balls to Edwin Encarnacion and Dan Vogelbach before being pulled in favor of Nick Tropeano, who yielded another run for good measure. Since returning from the 10-day injured list May 7, Allen has posted a 4.05 ERA and 1.57 WHIP while serving up five home runs in 13.1 innings. Those underwhelming numbers make it unlikely that he resurfaces as a closer candidate for the Angels anytime soon.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start