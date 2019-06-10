Allen was charged with two runs on two hits and retired one batter in his relief appearance in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Mariners.

The Angels were only trailing 2-1 when Allen entered the contest in the top of the fifth. Allen stranded a runner at third by striking out Domingo Santana to end the inning, but couldn't carry that success over to the top of the sixth. He surrendered back-to-back long balls to Edwin Encarnacion and Dan Vogelbach before being pulled in favor of Nick Tropeano, who yielded another run for good measure. Since returning from the 10-day injured list May 7, Allen has posted a 4.05 ERA and 1.57 WHIP while serving up five home runs in 13.1 innings. Those underwhelming numbers make it unlikely that he resurfaces as a closer candidate for the Angels anytime soon.