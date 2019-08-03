Peters didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-3 loss to Cleveland, allowing three runs on eight hits over 7.2 innings of relief while striking out five.

While entering the game after opener Taylor Cole didn't allow Peters to qualify for a quality start, the southpaw provided the bulk-relief equivalent, throwing 64 of 104 pitches for strikes to finish out the game and give the Angels' bullpen the night off. Peters will take a 3.20 ERA and 19:7 K:BB through 25.1 innings into his next outing Thursday in Boston.