Peters elected free agency Oct. 6.
The 30-year-old lefty will presumably have to settle for a minor-league deal in free agency this winter. He logged 22 appearances (four starts) for Pittsburgh in 2022, submitting a 4.58 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 26:17 K:BB in 39.1 innings.
More News
-
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Stays in organization•
-
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Designated for assignment•
-
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Throws Friday•
-
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Likely to start throwing soon•
-
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Deactivated due to elbow issue•