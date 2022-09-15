Peters was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday.
Peters hasn't played in a major-league game since Aug. 3 and has now returned from his rehab assignment for his left elbow. However, the Pirates placed him on waivers immediately afterwards. The 30-year-old lefty has a 4.58 ERA and 1.32 WHIP on the season, so he's a candidate to be claimed by another team looking for another arm in their bullpen.
More News
-
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Throws Friday•
-
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Likely to start throwing soon•
-
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Deactivated due to elbow issue•
-
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Returns from IL•
-
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Slated for another rehab appearance•