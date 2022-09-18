site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Stays in organization
Peters cleared waivers Saturday and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
He was designated for assignment earlier this week and went unclaimed. Peters has a 4.58 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 26:17 K:BB in 39.1 innings through 22 MLB appearances this year.
