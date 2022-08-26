Peters (elbow) threw in Philadelphia on Friday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
It's not yet clear whether Peters threw off a mound Friday, but he's now been cleared to resume a throwing program. A timetable for his return isn't yet known, but manager Derek Shelton hopes that the southpaw will be able to rejoin the Pirates' bullpen prior to the end of the regular season.
More News
-
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Likely to start throwing soon•
-
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Deactivated due to elbow issue•
-
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Returns from IL•
-
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Slated for another rehab appearance•
-
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Slated to throw live BP•