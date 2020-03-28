Play

Arcia signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Friday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

Arcia the 2019 season bouncing around the minors, slashing .203/.250/.251 across a combined 73 games between Double- and Triple-A. The backstop's only big-league experience came in 2018 with the Angels, when he appeared in 41 games and hit .204 with six home runs in 106 plate appearances.

