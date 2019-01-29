Cubs' Francisco Arcia: Joins Cubs
Arcia signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs earlier in January, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Arcia's deal presumably includes an invitation to major-league spring training, where he'll have the opportunity to compete for a backup role at catcher. The 29-year-old reached the big leagues for the first time in 2018, slashing .204/.226/.427 across 106 plate appearances with the Angels.
