Angels' Francisco Arcia: Outrighted to minors
Arcia was outrighted from the 40-man roster Friday.
It comes as a slight surprise that the Angels didn't elect to keep Arcia protected on their 40-man roster after the 29-year-old provided some value for the club this season. In 41 big-league games following his promotion in late July, Arcia hit .204/.226/.427 with six home runs and 23 RBI.
