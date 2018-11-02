Arcia was outrighted from the 40-man roster Friday.

It comes as a slight surprise that the Angels didn't elect to keep Arcia protected on their 40-man roster after the 29-year-old provided some value for the club this season. In 41 big-league games following his promotion in late July, Arcia hit .204/.226/.427 with six home runs and 23 RBI.

