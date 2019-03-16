The Cubs reassigned Arcia to their minor-league camp Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Arcia enjoyed an initial flurry of success upon receiving his first big-league callup in 2018, but ultimately finished with a disappointing .204/.226/.427 slash line across 106 plate appearances with the Angels. After settling for a minor-league deal with the Cubs this winter, Arcia wasn't a serious threat to unseat Victor Caratini for the backup catcher job.

