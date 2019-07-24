Yankees' Francisco Arcia: Gets minor-league deal from Yankees
Arcia signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday and was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Arcia was released by the Cubs last week after slashing a lowly .181/.224/.213 across 171 plate appearances. He'll provide the Yankees with some organizational depth at catcher after Kyle Higashioka was summoned from Triple-A to replace the injured Gary Sanchez (groin) on the 25-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start