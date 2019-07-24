Arcia signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday and was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Arcia was released by the Cubs last week after slashing a lowly .181/.224/.213 across 171 plate appearances. He'll provide the Yankees with some organizational depth at catcher after Kyle Higashioka was summoned from Triple-A to replace the injured Gary Sanchez (groin) on the 25-man roster.