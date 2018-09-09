Arcia is not in the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

This is an intriguing development, as a right-handed pitcher is throwing for Chicago. Given Arcia's disappointing .437 OPS over the past 30 games, this could be a sign that the Angels want to test out other catching options down the stretch regardless of the handedness of the opposing pitcher. Jose Briceno will take over behind the plate Sunday, though Joe Hudson and prospect Taylor Ward could also figure into the equation over the rest of the month.