Angels' Griffin Canning: Surprisingly lands on IL
The Angels placed Canning on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to an unspecified issue, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Angels should provide more clarity on the reason behind Canning's IL placement later Sunday, but the rookie showed no signs of poor health is his most recent outing Tuesday against the Tigers, striking out seven over six scoreless frames to pick up the win. Patrick Sandoval will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to replace Canning in the rotation Monday in Cleveland.
