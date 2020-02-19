Play

Canning (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Right elbow inflammation ended Canning's 2019 season early, but he was able to resume throwing in November and it seems like he's right on schedule so far in camp. Canning endured some ups and downs during his first tour of the majors, but he has some intrigue as a former top prospect in the system with a relatively clear path to a rotation spot. His chances of breaking camp as a starter look even better after the deal to acquire Ross Stripling fell through, and with Shohei Ohtani (elbow) not expected to pitch until mid-May.

More News
Our Latest Stories