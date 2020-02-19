Angels' Griffin Canning: Throws live BP
Canning (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Right elbow inflammation ended Canning's 2019 season early, but he was able to resume throwing in November and it seems like he's right on schedule so far in camp. Canning endured some ups and downs during his first tour of the majors, but he has some intrigue as a former top prospect in the system with a relatively clear path to a rotation spot. His chances of breaking camp as a starter look even better after the deal to acquire Ross Stripling fell through, and with Shohei Ohtani (elbow) not expected to pitch until mid-May.
More News
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Resumes throwing•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Shut down with elbow inflammation•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Back on IL•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Fans eight in win•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Scuffles in return to rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...