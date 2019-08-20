Angels' Jaime Barria: Called up for doubleheader start
Barria was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of his scheduled start in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Rangers.
Barria will assume the rotation spot of Jose Suarez, who was demoted to Salt Lake following a rough outing against the White Sox over the weekend. After the doubleheader, the Angels' schedule would allow the team to get by without a fifth starter until Sept. 7, so Barria won't be assured any further turns through the rotation. After a strong rookie campaign in 2018, Barria has struggled at the big-league level this season, posting a 6.62 ERA across 51.2 innings in 12 outings (seven starts).
