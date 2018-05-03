Barria was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and will start Thursday against the Orioles.

As expected, Barria was summoned back to the big-league club ahead of his third start of the season. In his first two outings, Barria allowed three runs across seven innings of work, good for a 3.86 ERA. With Nick Tropeano (shoulder) expected to miss at least one turn in the rotation while on the DL, the young righty could stick in the rotation for another start if he pitches well Thursday.