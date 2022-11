Diaz was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 26-year-old lefty was up and down with the Angels over the first few months of 2022. He pitched to a 2.93 ERA in 15.1 innings, but an 11:10 K:BB throws cold water on that number, and an injury wiped out most of his second half at Triple-A. Diaz will hit waivers, making way for Gio Urshela on the Angels' 40-man roster.