Adell is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Adell will head back to the bench after starting each of the last three games while going 2-for-10 with four strikeouts and getting caught on both of his stolen-base attempts. Despite the recent spike in starting opportunities, Adell shouldn't be viewed as anything more than a part-time player in the Anaheim outfield until he puts together a strong stretch of production at the plate.