Adell will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

He'll be awarded a third consecutive start after going 3-for-6 with a home run, a double, two RBI and an additional run scored over the past two games, while also reaching base twice after being hit by pitches. Since he first broke into the big leagues in 2020, Adell has struggled to have much staying power in the majors while maintaining high strikeout rates, but he's shown some progression on that front so far this season. Through 39 plate appearances, Adell has struck out just eight times (20.5 percent).