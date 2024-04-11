Adell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rays.

Getting the start in center field and batting seventh, Adell drove a Kevin Kelly sinker over the wall in right field for his first homer of the season. He then added a two-out single and a steal in the eighth, but he snuffed out the rally with a mental error -- he lost track of the count and over-ran the bag on his steal, thinking the batter had struck out. The 25-year-old outfielder is showing signs of finally putting it together in the majors, going 4-for-15 with a 1:2 BB:K, three steals, three RBI and four runs, but mistakes like Wednesday's won't endear him to manager Ron Washington. Still, with Aaron Hicks and Mickey Moniak both struggling at the plate, the door is open for Adell to claim a much larger role.