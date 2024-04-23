Adell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base Monday in a loss to the Orioles.

Adell produced the Angels' first run with a solo homer in the seventh inning. He then helped in the team's attempt to try to rally in the ninth, leading off the frame with a hit-by-pitch, advancing to second on a single and subsequently stealing third, though he was ultimately stranded there. Adell continues to receive sporadic playing time -- this was just his second start in the Angels' past six contests -- but he's done well when on the field, slashing .281/.314/.531 with two home runs, five RBI, seven runs and six steals through 35 plate appearances.