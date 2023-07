Adell (left oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday.

For comparison, teammate Zach Neto just returned after missing exactly a month with an oblique strain, so Adell's absence could stretch into August. With Neto getting activated, the Angels could continue to experience with Luis Rengifo in the outfield, at least against lefties. Adell is hitting .231 with a 42.9 percent strikeout rate in five games.