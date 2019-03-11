Adell was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain and a Grade 2 right ankle sprain after undergoing an MRI on Sunday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports. He's expected to miss 10-to-12 weeks as a result of the injuries.

Though Adell was unlikely to make an impact for the big club in 2019 as anything more than a late-season callup, the significant health setback now makes that possibility even more unlikely. Assuming Adell experiences a normal recovery from both injuries, he should retain his status as the Angels' No. 1 prospect and one of the top outfield prospects in all of baseball. The timeline provided by doctors suggests Adell won't be ready for game action until late May at the earliest.