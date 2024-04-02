Adell went 1-for-2 with a run, an RBI and two stolen bases in Monday's 7-4 win against Miami.

Adell began the game on the bench but came into the contest as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. He flied out in his first at-bat before helping to generate a critical insurance run in the ninth inning when he singled, stole both second and third base, and crossed the plate on a balk. Adell has been used mostly as a pinch hitter or defensive replacement so far this season, as he's started only one game. There's a path for him to see more starts in right field, though Mickey Moniak and Aaron Hicks are also competing for playing time there.