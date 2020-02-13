Play

Soriano underwent Tommy John surgery last week and will miss the entire 2020 season, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

This is a tough break for Soriano, who compiled a 2.55 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 77.2 innings with Low-A Burlington in 2019. The 21-year-old righty will now begin a long recovery process that will likely keep him sidelined into the 2021 season.

