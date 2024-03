Soriano will be stretched out as a starting pitcher this spring, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Soriano showed last season that he can be a high-leverage reliever and he still may very well settle back into that role. However, he does have past experience as a starter in the minors and the Angels will give him a shot to see if he can handle it. The 25-year-old is expected to throw three innings in his next Cactus League appearance.