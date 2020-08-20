Suarez will be added to the team's active roster Thursday to start against the Giants, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Suarez missed all of summer camp for an undisclosed reason, but he has been ramping up at the team's alternate training site and appears ready to join the big club. It is unclear what kind of pitch limit, if any, the southpaw may be on, but he has plenty of experience as a starter. In 19 appearances last season, Suarez made 15 starts and racked up 81 innings, posting a 7.11 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 72:33 K:BB.