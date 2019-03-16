Angels' Keynan Middleton: Heads to injured list
Middleton (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Middleton is 10 months removed from Tommy John surgery and isn't expected to be in contention to return until midway through the season, so the move has no effect on his timeline. The transaction makes room for Luke Bard on the 40-man roster.
