Duffy (face) is starting at first base and batting cleanup Sunday against Oakland, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 31-year-old hasn't been in the lineup since suffering a facial laceration Tuesday, but he'll enter the lineup Sunday with lefty Cole Irvin pitching for the A's. Duffy also spent the first half of May on the COVID-19 injured list, and he's 0-for-8 with three strikeouts in four games since his activation.