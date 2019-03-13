Angels' Michael Hermosillo: Still out with groin injury
Hermosillo (groin) remains sidelined Wednesday against the Padres.
The Angels' No. 2 (Justin Upton) and No. 4 (Hermosillo) outfielders continue to miss time with injuries, leaving the Angels' Opening Day outfield alignment a little up in the air. If neither player can get up to speed in time, Peter Bourjos could make the team, or perhaps David Fletcher and Kaleb Cowart will shift to outfield duty, allowing Tommy La Stella and Taylor Ward to receive playing time in the infield initially.
