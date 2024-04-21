Sano went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Reds.

The long ball off Graham Ashcraft in the sixth inning was Sano's first in the big leagues since April 15, 2022. Sano missed the better part of two years after undergoing surgery on his left knee, and he got off to a slow start with the Angels this season, but he's suddenly up to an .808 OPS. He could see more time at third base in the short term after Anthony Rendon left Saturday's game with a hamstring injury.