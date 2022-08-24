Ford signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Aug. 16 and has gone 5-for-23 over his first six games at Triple-A Salt Lake.

The Angels are Ford's fourth organization of the season, after he began the year with the Mariners before being moved to San Francisco, back to Seattle and then to Atlanta. He cleared waivers when Atlanta designated him for assignment earlier this month, and he was later granted his release to pursue work elsewhere. Ford quickly found a home with the Angels, who will likely be able to present him with a clearer path to playing time if he were to reach the big leagues later this season. Shohei Ohtani is entrenched as the Angels' designated hitter, but Ford could be an option at first base if the team elects to demote or bench Jared Walsh, who is slashing .157/.235/.269 since the All-Star break.