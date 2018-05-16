Angels' Mike Trout: Batting leadoff again Wednesday

Trout will hit atop the order and start in center field against Houston on Wednesday.

Trout will lead off for the second straight game while Zack Cozart hits in the sixth spot during Wednesday's series finale. During Tuesday's game, Trout went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and one run scored.

