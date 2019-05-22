Angels' Mike Trout: Belts 11th home run

Trout went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Twins on Tuesday.

Trout put the Angels on the board with a blast to left field off Michael Pineda in the first inning. The otherworldly superstar is putting together another MVP-caliber season, slashing .289/.457/.577 on the year with 11 home runs, 28 RBI, 42 walks and six stolen bases.