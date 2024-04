Trout went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a walk in Monday's win over Miami.

Trout knocked his first homer in the fourth inning followed by a massive 473-foot shot in the sixth. The star outfielder had gone 1-for-7 with four punchouts over his previous two games but is now already up to three long balls on the year. Trout's hoping to diminish the injury concerns this season and he continues to prove his dominance when healthy.