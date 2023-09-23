Trout (wrist) hit off a tee Friday, per MLB.com.

Trout is accompanying the Angels on their current road trip and had been taking dry swings for about two weeks before progressing to hitting off a tee Friday. Neither Trout nor the team has closed the door on him returning to game action before the end of the campaign, though he's played in only one game since July 3 and wouldn't have time for a rehab assignment. Trout's return could provide the Angels with an end-of-season morale boost, but it wouldn't serve much of a purpose in the standings since the team has already been eliminated from postseason contention.