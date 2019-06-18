Angels' Mike Trout: Huge night in Toronto
Trout went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 10-5 win over the Blue Jays.
The perennial MVP candidate is already at 20 homers this season, thanks to a June surge that has seen Trout slash .333/.472/.789 through 16 games with seven home runs, 15 RBI and 18 runs. With Justin Upton now back in the lineup for support as well, Trout's run-producing opportunities should only increase.
