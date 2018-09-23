Angels' Mike Trout: Not in Sunday's lineup

Trout is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Trout gets Sunday off for the second week in a row as Michael Hermasillo grabs the start in center field for the Angels. Trout is slashing .345/.462/.690 with eight home runs since coming off the disabled list in late August and should return to the lineup Monday against the Rangers.

