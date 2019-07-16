Angels' Mike Trout: Remains out Tuesday

Trout (calf) isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.

It appears Trout will get another night off to rest his calf, though he may be available off the bench. Per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, the 27-year-old said he feels better and that they are "just being cautious." Brian Goodwin draws the start in center field and is set to bat seventh in Trout's stead.

