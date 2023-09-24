The Angels transferred Trout (wrist) to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

A hamate fracture in Trout's left wrist has kept him on the IL since late August, and manager Tyler Nevin confirmed Sunday that Trout will not play again in 2023. Trout will finish with a .263/.367/.490 slash line with 18 homers and 44 RBI through 362 plate appearances, and he will now focus on getting ready for the start of next season. Michael Fulmer was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill Trout's spot on the 40-man roster.