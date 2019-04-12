Angels' Mike Trout: To be reevaluated Sunday

Trout has reduced swelling in his strained groin but will remain in Anaheim for treatment before being reevaluated Sunday.

Trout seems to be trending in the right direction, so he should be able to avoid a trip to the injured list if he receives good news Sunday. The weather in Chicago over the weekend is expected to be poor, which may have factored into the team's decision. Trout could link up with his teammates in Texas on Monday if he's cleared the day before.