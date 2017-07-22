Angels' Nick Franklin: Sits versus lefty again Saturday
Franklin is not in the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox.
This marks the second lefty in a row that Franklin will not face, which makes it seem like he and fellow switch-hitter Cliff Pennington are in a full-blown platoon at second base. Although Franklin has the fortune of being on the larger side of the timeshare, his uninspiring batting line on the season makes him a rather unattractive asset in most fantasy formats.
