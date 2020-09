Ramirez (1-0) earned the win in relief Saturday against Houston in Game 2 of the doubleheader. He tossed a scoreless inning, allowing one hit with no walks and no strikeouts.

Ramirez was coming off a woeful appearance against the Padres -- allowing two runs in one-third of an inning -- but he bounced back admirably here. Ramirez can have an off night from time to time, but he has allowed runs in just three of his last 10 appearances, posting a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings across that stretch.