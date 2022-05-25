Iglesias pitched one-third inning Tuesday, allowing one hit while striking out a batter on his way to a save in the 5-3 win over the Rangers.

After Aaron Loup surrendered a solo homer and walked a batter with two outs in the ninth, Iglesias was called upon to get the Angels to the finish line with a 5-2 lead. The closer allowed an RBI double to Adolis Garcia, but ultimately struck out Jonah Heim to end the contest. It was the right-hander's 11th save of the year in 12 opportunities and he has now produced three consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run. On the season, Iglesias owns a 3.94 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with 23 punchouts over 16 innings in 19 appearances.