Ohtani went 3-for-5 with two home runs, five RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 11-3 win over the Rays.

After launching a solo shot off Jalen Beeks to left-center field in the sixth inning, Ohtani crushed a Calvin Faucher offering to nearly the exact same spot in the seventh for a grand slam -- the first of his professional career, either in Japan or North America. Ohtani isn't hitting quite as well as he did last year, but he still sports a .252/.315/.445 slash line with six homers, four steals, 21 RBI and 23 runs through 30 games, and Monday's performance could be a sign he's about to catch fire at the plate.