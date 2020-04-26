Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Sunday during an appearance on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Ohtani is throwing "roughly" two bullpen sessions per week and about "80 to 85 percent" intensity.

Since Ohtani is still completing the rehab process for his elbow following his October 2018 Tommy John surgery, he's been permitted to receive treatment and conduct his throwing program at the Angels' facility during the league-wide suspension. Eppler estimated that Ohtani is typically throwing around 35 pitches during the sessions and should increase the frequency of them before he's deemed ready to face hitters in May. Organizing live batting practice sessions in which Ohtani can test himself against hitters could prove to be more of a challenge if the MLB season remains suspended deep into May.